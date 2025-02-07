Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): A Mirage 2000 fighter jet which crashed near Shivpuri after catching fire mid-air, both pilots ejected safely using parachutes, and no casualties were reported, officials confirmed.

The aircraft had taken off from Gwalior airbase. Speaking to ANI, Karera Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ajay Sharma said, "...The Mirage suddenly caught fire in which two pilots were on board who landed safely with parachutes... The aircraft had taken off from Gwalior... There is no loss of life... Villagers are cooperating... The medical team are saying that they (pilots of the aircraft) are safe ..."

On Thursday, defence officials stated that a twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh while on a routine training sortie.

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Shivpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Singh Rathore also confirmed the incident and added that the pilots were safe. (ANI)

