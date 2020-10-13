Balasore (Odisha) Oct 13 (PTI) Armed miscreants on Tuesday looted cash and gold ornaments worth about Rs 20 lakh from a nationalised bank at Bhograi in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.

The miscreants speaking in Bengali and Hindi looted the cash and gold at the gunpoint from UCO banks Chaukh branch at Bhograi, the police said.

The miscreants armed with gun and knife threatened the bank staff and some customers present in the bank, Bhograi Inspector in Charge Sujata Khamari said, adding that efforts are on to nab the culprits.

The miscreants decamped from the spot after taking the hard disk of the CCTV camera. There was no security guard at the bank, the police said.

A scientific police team from Balasore have already started an investigation, she said.

According to police, about five persons wearing masks had entered the branch. Since the bank branch is located close to the West Bengal border, police suspect that the miscreants might have fled to the neighbouring state.

