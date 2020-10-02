Rupnagar (Pb), Oct 2 (PTI) Some unidentified miscreants on Friday looted Rs 19.70 lakh from an ATM of the State Bank of India at a village in Rupnagar district, police said.

Police said there was no guard at the ATM in village Bajrur when the heist took place.

They said the miscreants broke open the ATM with an electric cutter and decamped with the money.

Police have registered a case of theft and are investigating it.

