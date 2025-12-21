Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 21 (ANI): Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was stalling the state's development, West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya alleged that the Prime Minister was misleading the nation and such plans would fail.

Speaking to reporters, Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "Prime Minister Modi is misleading the entire nation. They owe the people Rs 1,97,000 crore, and the people are entitled to receive it. Now, everything that has been done here has been done from the state treasury and under the guidance of our Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. They are not doing anything; they want to divert people's attention. But the people here are aware and they know that they are in the best hands. Therefore, such plans and programs will not succeed."

As PM Modi virtually addressed the public rally in Nadia district and failed to reach the rally site due to dense fog on Saturday, Chandrima Bhattacharya further said that the almighty didn't want him to be there.

"I was at the Airport. I was assigned the duty to be present there. I couldn't understand why he could not get down there. Might be because of the weather, might be because the Almighty didn't want him to be there," she further added.

PM Modi on Saturday said that "West Bengal must also be freed from jungle raj," as he addressed a public gathering at Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat via video conferencing after poor visibility prevented his helicopter from landing at the Taherpur helipad, forcing it to return to Kolkata airport.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister, while drawing a comparison with Bihar, said, "Today the country wants rapid development. Bihar once again gave the NDA government a massive mandate for development...Bihar has also paved the way for the BJP's victory in Bengal. Bihar has rejected the rule of the 'jungle raj' with one resounding voice. Even after 20 years, they have given the BJP-NDA more seats than before. Now we have to get rid of the 'jungle raj' in West Bengal..."

He added, "The TMC wants to oppose the BJP. Let them oppose us fiercely, repeatedly, with all their might. I cannot understand why the development of West Bengal is being obstructed. You may oppose Modi, but do not make the people of Bengal unhappy. Do not deprive them of their rights. Do not sin, shattering their dreams. I am humbly requesting the people of West Bengal, with folded hands, to give the BJP a chance..."

Calling for a change in governance, the Prime Minister reiterated the BJP's pitch for a "double-engine government" in the state.

"We want a BJP double-engine government in Bengal that can restore the lost glory of Bengal. Even today, development projects worth crores of rupees in West Bengal remain stalled," he said.

PM Modi said that the BJP had no objection to political opposition but accused the Trinamool Congress-led state government of obstructing development.

"Let Mamata Banerjee oppose Modi if she wants to, let her oppose the BJP if she wants to, there is no problem with that. But why is she obstructing the development of Bengal?" he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further accused the Trinamool Congress of shielding infiltrators in West Bengal, alleging that the party raises slogans against him instead of opposing illegal infiltration. He said the TMC's resistance to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise was aimed at protecting infiltrators whose objective, according to him, was to acquire control over the state.

"In Bengal, the Trinamool Congress is raising slogans of 'Go Back Modi' instead of saying 'Go Back Ghuspaithiye (infiltrators)'. Those infiltrators, whose objective is to take over Bengal, are dear to the TMC. That is why the Trinamool Congress is opposing the SIR -- to protect infiltrators," he said.

Highlighting the Centre's focus on inclusive development, PM Modi said, "Our government's efforts are aimed at developing even that corner of West Bengal which has been deprived for a long time." (ANI)

