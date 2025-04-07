Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh minister Danish Azad Ansari on Monday spoke about the Waqf (Amendment) Act, claiming that while many people publicly oppose it, they are actually supporting it behind closed doors.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act 2024 was passed in both houses of parliament earlier this week, received President Droupadi Murmu's assent, and became law.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh minister Danish Azad Ansari said, "Many people who are opposing it (Waqf Amendment) Act) are supporting it behind closed doors. In their hearts, they wanted such a bill to come. But some people are trying to fulfill the agenda of certain political parties by misleading the public..."

He added that some individuals are misleading the public to serve the agenda of certain political parties.

Earlier, BJP MP Sujeet Kumar said that the law will benefit the people of the country and has been given President Droupadi Murmu's assent. He said that the bill was passed in the parliament after much discussion.

"Lot of discussion and debate on Waqf (Amendment) Bill then bill passed in the parliament. This bill also got President Droupadi Murmu's assent. A long discussion in the Rajya Sabha was recorded. People of the country will get benefit on that", he told ANI.

Sujeet Kumar further questioned BJD's approach towards the Waqf (Amendment) Act and stated that they are 'confused'. He said that one MP, Sasmit Patra, supported the bill, whereas Muzibulla Khan opposed it. Kumar added that one BJD MP was absent during the voting on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

"BJD is totally confused. One MP, Sasmit Patra, supported the bill, whereas another, Muzibulla Khan, opposed it. One MP, Debashish Samantaray, was absent. BJD is doing drama. What did the other four MPs do? They supported the bill and opposed it. Please come to the public and clarify themselves", he added.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowering stakeholders relevant to this, improving the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and developing Waqf properties. While the core purpose remains to manage Waqf properties, the aim is to implement modern and scientific methods for better governance. (ANI)

