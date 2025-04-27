New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): There is a misleading message doing the rounds on WhatsApp about donations to a particular bank account for the modernisation of the Indian Army and the soldiers injured or killed in action.The message quotes a Cabinet decision to this effect and invokes the name of actor Shri Akshay Kumar as being the prime mover of the proposal, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Further, as per the Ministry, the account details in the said message are incorrect, resulting in online donations being dishonoured. People must remain cautious and not fall prey to such fraudulent messages.

Details of the fake bank account are mentioned below:

The Government has initiated several welfare schemes for soldiers killed or disabled during active combat operations.

https://x.com/PIBFactCheck/status/1916417581826650271

In 2020, the Government instituted the 'Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund (AFBCWF)', which is utilised for the grant of immediate financial assistance to the families of soldiers/sailors/airmen who lay down their lives or get grievously injured in active military operations, the statement added.

The Indian Army, on behalf of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, maintains the accounts for the fund. Contribution can be made directly to the account of the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund. (ANI)

