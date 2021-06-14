By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Senior congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Monday said that the mismanagement of COVID pandemic by the current administration will be the key issue among others including farmers' demands, rising unemployment and fuel price hike.

"Most important issue is that during corona pandemic there was mismanagement of oxygen and medicine in the state due to which many people lost their lives. Not only have they insulted people, they have also disrespected dead as well. The way many bodies were buried along the banks of the Ganga river. Scavengers are eating those bodies. The manner in which 2,000-3000 bodies were found floating, will be a major issue," Tiwari told ANI.

Stating that farmers' issue is also important for the polls, Tiwari said if Congress is voted to power than all the three demands made by the farmers will be accepted.

"I believe that farmers issue is important. Their demands are in line with the Congress ideology. We shall accept all the three demands made by farmers on coming to power," he added.

Slamming the state government for misgovernance, Tiwari stated that rising unemployment, petrol price hike, inflation, central excise raise would also be included in the issues to be taken up.

Earlier, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary had said artificial issues such as love jihad and cow slaughter will not work as issues of development to win the elections.

Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly are due to be held next year. (ANI)

