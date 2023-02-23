Aligarh, Feb 23 (PTI) A 10-year-old mentally challenged boy, who went missing in 2019, was reunited with his family after four years here, police said on Thursday.

The boy was found by police at an orphanage in neighbouring Firozabad district on Tuesday, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters that a report about the missing boy was lodged at Kuwarsi police station in 2019. As the boy is speech impaired, it became very difficult to trace him, he said.

However, the child's parents continued to search for him and during the last few weeks, concerted efforts were made by a team of Aligarh police as it circulated pamphlets and pictures of the missing boy in all the neighbouring districts, Naithani said.

Finally, a few days ago, inputs were received from an orphanage in Firozabad, which matched the description of the boy.

Earlier this week, the boy's parents went to Firozabad with the police team and identified their child with the help of birthmarks.

The police team was given an award of Rs 25,000 by the SSP.

