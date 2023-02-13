Hisar, Feb 13 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl who had gone missing on February 10 was found in a garbage dump here, police said on Monday.

The girl, who was found Sunday evening, had her hands and feet tied, said police. Her body was to the civil hospital, they said, where her family members and several others raised slogans demanding death for the killer.

According to police, the girl's father had in his complaint said that her daughter had gone missing on February 10 when he was away at work.

He got the information that the girl was missing from his wife who called him up, and after that everyone started looking for her.

During its investigation, police identified a suspect with the help of CCTV footage. He was detained and interrogated and his inputs led to the girl's discovery.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused, identified as Amit alias Monu, a resident of Sunder Nagar, Hisar, said police.

