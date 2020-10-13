Aligarh (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) A man who had been missing for the last three days was found dead in an agricultural field of a village in Barola area of the district, police said on Tuesday.

The man's body, found on Tuesday morning, had some injuries marks on it with some cloth stuffed in his mouth, they said.

The villagers spotted the body in the field and called the police which seized the body and identified it as that of Kunwar Pal Singh of Parola village, who had been missing for the past three days.

The family had filed a missing person complaint when the man had gone missing, said police, adding he had gone out for a walk after dinner but did not return home.

Aligarh SP (Rural) Shubham Patel said a case of murder against unknown persons has been registered after the discovery of missing man's body.

The victim is survived by three sons.

Some villagers said the man was a farmer but he had been dressing and behaving like a ‘sadhu', but the police said the man was a farmer.

