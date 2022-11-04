Amethi, Nov 4 (PTI) The body of a 32-year-old missing man was found in a pond here on Friday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Mahendra Yadav, was missing for the past two days, Station House Officer (Sangrampur) Umesh Chandra Mishra said

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding further probe is on.

