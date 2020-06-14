India News | Missing UP Youth Reunited with Family After Four Months in Jammu

Jammu, Jun 14 (PTI) A 28-year-old man, who went missing from his Uttar Pradesh residence in February, was on Sunday reunited with his family who reached here by train, police said.

Akhilesh Raj, a resident of Kanwera in Pratapgarh district, was detained by police from Morchapur village near Bishnah on April 19 after he was seen wandering by local residents, a police official said.

Also Read | '90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim.

He said Raj was not able to speak properly and his language was also incomprehensible.

“His photograph was shared on social media platforms and after hectic efforts, a contact was established with his family members who disclosed his identity,” the official said adding that it was also learnt that he had been missing from his residence since February 13 and a missing report in this connection stands lodged at Fattanpur police station in UP.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Region Near Rajkot.

However, the police official said the reunion of the youth with his family was delayed due to the nationwide lockdown.

Raj remained at Bishnah police station for nearly two months and was handed over to his family which finally reached Jammu by train after completion of all legal formalities, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)