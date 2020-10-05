Jammu, Oct 5 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman was found dead in a stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, a day after she had gone missing, police said.

The woman had left her home on Sunday morning to appear for an examination but she did not return, a police official said.

The body was fished out from a stream near Sair Baba waterfall in Talwara area of the district and was taken to a hospital for post-mortem.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of her death, the official said, adding that her body would be handed over to her family on Tuesday after completion of legal formalities.

