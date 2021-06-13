Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 13 (ANI): Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Sunday said the number of COVID-19 patients getting cured in the district is increasing with each passing day under the Punjab government's 'Mission Fateh'.

He informed that there are 1,415 active patients in the district at present, while the recovery rate is at 95.97 per cent.

Sharma said that a total of 128 patients, 112 new patients from district Ludhiana, and 16 from other states/districts have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

"The total number of Covid-patients belonging to Ludhiana is 86,265, while 11,336 patients belong to other districts/states", Sharma said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)