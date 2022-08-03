Aizawl, Aug 3 (PTI) A 39-year-old man and his son went missing after their car skidded off the road and plunged into a river in Mizoram's capital Aizawl, police said on Wednesday.

Four people were in the car when the incident happened around 7 pm on Tuesday on the highway to the Lengpui airport, they said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Union Cabinet Likely to Take Decision on Dearness Allowance Hike Soon; Check Details Here.

Two people were immediately rescued and sent to the hospital but C Lalfakzuala and his 10-year-old son Malsawmkima went missing, they added.

The victims were returning from a birthday party held at a picnic resort near Lengte village when their vehicle plunged into the Tlawng river, police said.

Also Read | Gujarat: Five Children Drown to Death in Methan Village.

Volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) have launched a search operation for the two missing persons, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)