Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], February 17 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force of Champhai in Mizoram recovered and seized 90 bags of poppy seeds weighing 5400 kg at the Zokhawthar area in Champhai district and arrested two.

According to Assam Rifles, the market value of the seized poppy seeds is about Rs 19.44 lakh.

A press statement issued by the PRO of IGAR (East) said that, based on specific information, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles with representatives of the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, in the general area of Melbuk Road junction, Zokhawthar, in Champhai district on February 15.

"The entire consignment of poppy seed recovered was handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings," the PRO of IGAR (East) said.

On the other hand, Assam Rifles recovered heroin and apprehended two persons from the general area of Chanmari, Lunglei district of Mizoram.

"On receipt of specific input from Mizoram Armed Police regarding the movement of illegal narcotics items from general area Chanmari, Lunglei District, a joint operation of Assam Riles and Mizoram Armed Police was carried out in general area Chanmari on February 15. The party recovered 16 soap cases of heroin no. 4, weighing 173.2 grams and costing Rs 6,60,000 in the international market. The team also apprehended two individuals in connection with the transportation of these drugs," the PRO of IGAR (East) said.

Assam Rifles has been continuously operating against narcotics and drug smuggling in the state in an endeavour to strengthen the future of Mizoram. (ANI)

