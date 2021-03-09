Aizawl, Mar 9 (PTI) A month after churches were reopened for only day time hours on Saturdays or Sundays without congregational singing, the Mizoram government on Tuesday allowed holding of church services during night hours twice a week, an official statement said.

Congregational singing during worship service in the church will also be allowed, the statement said.

Churches and other religious places were reopened from February 1 after they were closed for nearly 11 months since March last year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Church service was initially allowed at noon time only on Saturdays exclusively for Sabbath devotees and on Sunday for other denominations.

The decision was taken at a meeting of officials, churches and NGOs to assess the present COVID-19 situation in the state.

The meeting, which was presided over by state Health Minister R Lalthangliana, also decided to allow congregational singing during worship service in the church, the statement said.

The state executive committee of the state disaster management has been tasked to prepare the standard operating procedure (SOP) and issue an order on this regard, it said.

Mizorams Covid-19 curve has shown a significant downward trend since November last year.

There are only seven active patients in the state and a total of 4,415 people (99.62 %) have already recovered from the infection, health department official said. It

The Northeastern state on Tuesday reported four cases, pushing the total COVID-19 caseload to 4,432.

