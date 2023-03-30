Champhai (Mizoram) [India], March 29 (ANI): In a breakthrough in its ongoing operation against smuggling, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 235 cases of foriegn cigarettes worth Rs 3.525 crore in a general area Melbuk Refugee Camp, Zokhawthar, in Champhai district on Wednesday.The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information.

The combined team recovered the items, which were dumped in the general area of Melbuk Refugee Camp, Zokhawthar along the India-Myanmar Border.

The seized consignment was handed to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai on Wednesday for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal items is a major cause of concern for Mizoram. Assam Rifles, christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast', have been successful in launching such operations against smuggling activities in Mizoram.

Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 70 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 39.20 lakh in Tlangsam area of Champhai on March 24.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs department, Champhai, based on specific information.

According to an official release, the approximate cost of the recovered areca nuts is Rs 39.20 lakh. The seized consignment was handed over to the Customs department, Champhai on March 25, for further legal proceedings. (ANI)

