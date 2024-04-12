Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 12 (ANI): In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling, Assam Rifles conducted two separate operations in Aizawl and Hnahlan cities in Mizoram and recovered heroin worth Rs 11 crore. The team also apprehended two Myanmar nationals, officials said on Friday.

According to an official release, in an operation conducted along with Champhai Police Station, Mizoram, Assam Rifles recovered 110 soap cases (1,522 gm) of heroin No. 04, costing Rs 10,65,40,000 in General Area Bapi Crossing, Hnahlan and apprehended two Myanmar nationals on April 10.

The team also apprehended two individuals who were handed over to Champhai Police Station for further legal proceedings. The arrested individuals include 50-year-old Ngailunniang and 53-year-old Kamsong.

In another operation in Aizawl, Assam Rifles along with Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), recovered four soap cases (50.860 gm) of heroin, costing Rs 35,60,200/- in General Area Ropaiabawk, Aizawl on April 10. The four soap cases of heroin No. 4 were being carried by an unknown person who threw the contraband item and fled from the scene on foot by escaping in nearby dense jungles.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal drug trafficking and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the drug racket in Mizoram.

A day before, Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the Manipur police, claimed to have apprehended one person and recovered Rs 13,11,130 in cash from his possession. One carbine machine gun, one pistol, one grenade, one shotgun and ammunition were also seized from him. (ANI)

