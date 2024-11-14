Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 14 (ANI): Assam Rifles in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies seized a substantial cache of Heroin No. 4 and illegal Areca Nuts with a total value of Rs 1.5 crore in Aizawl and Champhai district, Mizoram and apprehended five individuals in four different operations from November 12 to November 13, said Assam Rifles on Thursday.

On November 12, acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles personnel intercepted and seized 113 grams of Heroin No. 4 worth Rs 84.75 lakh at Melbuk Road Junction and apprehended three women, residents of Khawzawl, added the statement.

In the second operation, which was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl in general area Zemabawk Kawn Veng II, Aizawl district, 34.5 gms of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 24.15 lakh was recovered and apprehended one individual (H Vanlalmuanpuia, 27 yrs, resident of Chanmari, Aizwal).

On 13 November 2024, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, seized 4900 kgs of illegal Areca Nuts valued at Rs 39.30 lakh in New Champhai and in another operation which was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics, Anti Narcotics Squad, Aizawl, Mizoram in general area Edenthar Veng, Aizawl district, 11 gms of Heroin No 4 worth 7.15 Lakhs was recovered and apprehended one individual (Joseph Laltlanjima, 22 yrs, resident of Edenther Aizwal), read the statement further.

The entire consignment along with apprehended individuals were handed over to Police Department, Zokhawthar, Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, Excise & Narcotics, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Aizawl and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, for further legal proceedings.

The on-going smuggling of drugs and contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. And the series of operations have once again shown the resolve of Assam Rifles in curbing illegal activities along the Indo-Myanmar border. (ANI)

