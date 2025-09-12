Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 12 (ANI): Assam Rifles has seized 51 grams of Heroin valued at Rs. 35.7 lakh and apprehended an individual from Chanmari West area of Mizoram's Aizawl, said an official release.

Based on specific intelligence regarding trafficking of narcotics, Assam Rifles launched a search operation on September 9, in general area Chanmari West area of Aizawl.

During the conduct of operation, the search team spotted a suspected individual, whose search led to the recovery of 51 grams of Heroin No-4, valued at approximately Rs. 35.7 lakh.

The recovered narcotics and apprehended individuals were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl.

Earlier on September 3, the Assam Rifles apprehended an individual and seized arms and ammunition during an operation in Chamdur P-I village of Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, officials said.

According to officials, "Based on specific intelligence from own sources about the trafficking of arms and ammunition, an area domination patrol was launched by Assam Rifles in the general area village Chamdur P-I, Lawngtlai district, on 02 Sep 2025."

During the operation, one suspect was stopped, and on thorough checking, one .22 Air carbine, one .22 single-barreled miniature rifle (foreign-made), two. 22 magazines and ten live .22 rounds were recovered. The seized arms and ammunition, and the individual were handed over to the Police station, Lawngtlai.

On August 30, officials said that Assam Rifles, acting on credible intelligence, had carried out a search operation in Saikumphai village of Champhai district, Mizoram, on August 29, during which a sizeable cache of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and other war-like stores were recovered.

One individual was apprehended in connection with the seizure.

The troops had cordoned off a suspected house in the village, where they recovered a 12-bore rifle, a pistol, ammunition, and explosives. The house owner was taken into custody. (ANI)

