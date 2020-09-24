Aizawl, Sep 24 (PTI) The Mizoram Assembly on Thursday served a show-cause notice to an independent MLA following demands for his disqualification by the ruling MNF which alleged that he joined the opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) violating the Constitution and the anti-defection law.

Assembly Secretary H Lalrinawma told PTI that a show-cause notice was issued to independent legislator Lalduhoma, asking him to clarify why he should not be disqualified from the House.

Also Read | Indian Army Warns Against Fake Organisations, Individuals Collecting Funds on Pretext of Aiding Ex-Servicemen, War Widows.

Lalduhoma, who was elected as an independent from Serchhip constituency in the last Assembly polls held in November 2018, said that he did not violate the Constitution nor breached the anti-defection law.

Since Tuesday, altogether 12 Mizo National Front (MNF) members have written to Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo demanding cancellation of his membership claiming that he had joined the ZPM, which was manifested by his actions.

Also Read | B Narayan Rao Dies at 65, Congress MLA From Karnataka’s Basavakalyan Succumbs to COVID-19.

Despite being an independent MLA, he was involved in activities of the ZPM, attended its programmes held in party offices and inducted members into the party in Aizawl and other places, MNF MLAs alleged.

Lalduhoma violated the Section 2 (2) of 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution and breached the anti-defection law, they claimed.

The independent legislator, on the other habd, claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched by MNF president and Chief Minister Zoramthanga to remove him from the Assembly as he is trying to "show the right path" to the state government.

"It is all conceived and planned by the chief minister. He sees me as a great obstacle to his rule and wants me to be removed," the former IPS officer told PTI.

Lalduhoma said that he did not defect to any other party as he continued to maintain his allegiance to the ZPM since its formation in 2017.

The 71-year-old MLA said that he, along with 38 ZPM candidates, had to contest as independents as the party had not obtained registration from the Election Commission at the time.

Lalduhoma said that his party will move court if he is disqualified from the Assembly.

MNF vice-president Vanlalzawma said that no conspiracy was hatched by the chief minister against Lalduhoma as claimed by the independent MLA.

"It was the collective decision of top party leaders and not the chief minister alone. Our MLAs filed complaints against Lalduhoma because we have evidence that he violated the Constitution," he said.

The ZPM has backed Lalduhoma and demanded that MNF legislators withdraw their complaints against him immediately.

State Congress president and former chief minister Lal Thanhawla also defended Lalduhoma.

"The attempt by ruling MLAs to remove Serchhip MLA Lalduhoma is a grave insult to the people, who elected the legislator," he tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)