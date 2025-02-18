Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], February 18 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday inaugurated the Aizawl Peak Resort Skywalk at Hangi Lunglen Tlang, Aizawl.

The Aizawl Peak Resort is managed by the family of Er. H. Ginzalal, Adviser to the Chief Minister (Technical).

In his speech, the Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the dedication and hard work of Er. H. Ginzalal and his family. He commended their perseverance and faith and acknowledged that their efforts have been richly rewarded.

He also extended his gratitude for their contribution to tourism development in Mizoram.

The Skywalk structure was constructed by Nail India Adventure Private Limited, Pune. It features 30 mm toughened glass panels, with a length of 10 meters and a width of 2.24 meters. Each square meter of the glass can support up to seven people, and the total glass surface is designed to accommodate 135 people at a time.

For safety assurance, a 9,500 kg sandbag test was conducted, confirming the structural integrity of the skywalk.

Additionally, safety inspections were carried out by NIT Mizoram, which reported that the skywalk area could safely support 150 people, each weighing approximately 100 kg, simultaneously.

However, for better crowd management and safety measures, only 20 visitors will be allowed on the skywalk at a time. (ANI)

