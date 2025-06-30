Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 30 (ANI): The Central Young Mizo Association and Central Anti-Drugs Squad (CADS) on Monday organised a Drug Disposal Programme at the Central YMA Hall, Aizawl, to mark the destruction of narcotics seized between March 15 and June 2025.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma graced the event as the Chief Guest.

In his address, the Chief Minister underscored the urgent need for a compassionate, community-based approach to addressing the state's drug crisis.

He emphasised the importance of building robust support systems not only for individuals struggling with addiction, but also for their families and communities.

"We need proper rehabilitation homes, equipped with skill training, and sustainable livelihood opportunities to ensure that those who have overcome addiction can reintegrate meaningfully into society," he said.

He further informed that the government is already in discussion with several church organisations to collaborate on establishing quality rehabilitation centres.

Praising the vital role of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), the Chief Minister stated, "Our society must cherish and support institutions like the YMA, whose unwavering dedication to the well-being of our communities is truly commendable."

The programme was chaired by Central YMA President Lalhmachhuana, who clarified that the drugs destroyed were part of those seized by CADS, which had not been handed over to the Police or Excise Departments.

Prof. Malsawmliana, Secretary of CYMA, presented a detailed report of the seizures - Heroin (No.4): 861 units, TicTac tablets: 1,498, Methamphetamine: 10 kg, Pharmaceutical tablets: 25,383, Ganja: 56 kg, Codeine-based cough syrup bottles: 2,805, Illicit liquor: large quantity and the Estimated total value is Rs 4.29 crore.

From March 15, 2025, onwards, CADS apprehended 809 individuals involved in drug-related cases. Among them, 440 received counselling, 37 were admitted to rehabilitation centres, 48 were handed over to the Excise Department, and 4 to the Police.

Following the programme, the Chief Minister personally took part in the destruction of a portion of the seized substances at the CYMA office premises.

Given the volume and hazardous nature of the confiscated materials, the remaining drugs will be destroyed in a safe and designated manner by CADS members over the coming days. (ANI)

