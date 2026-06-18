India News | Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Flags off Newly Procured Police Vehicles Under ASUMP Scheme 2025-2026

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 18 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday flagged off newly procured police vehicles under the Assistance to State and UT for Modernisation of Police (ASUMP) Scheme 2025-2026 at the 3rd Battalion MAP Parade Ground, Mualpui.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by the Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga, senior government officials, senior police officers, and all Unit Heads and officers of the rank of AIGP and above stationed in Aizawl.

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Under the ASUMP Scheme 2025-2026, the High-Power Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, approved the procurement of 219 vehicles for the Mizoram Police to strengthen mobility, improve operational efficiency, and enhance service delivery across the State.

The vehicle modernisation initiative represents a substantial investment of Rs. 33.83 crore, comprising a Central Share of Rs. 30.45 crore and a State Share of Rs. 3.38 crore.

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The newly procured fleet consists of - 15 eco-friendly electric scooters and 21 motorcycles (160 cc); 96 Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), including Scorpio N (4x4), Bolero Neo, Bolero B6, and Bolero Camper vehicles; 18 Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), 30 Medium Motor Vehicles (MMVs), and 24 MMV buses (buses are yet to be delivered); 5 water tankers, 3 prison vans, and 3 bullet-resistant Toyota Fortuner vehicles for Z+ category VVIP security duties; and 4 towing trucks for traffic management and operational support.

The newly acquired vehicles will be distributed across the State to All 44 Police Stations in Mizoram will receive new Light Motor Vehicles; All 15 Police Outposts will be provided with one Light Motor Vehicle; Vehicles will also be allotted to Armed Police Battalions, Specialized Units, District Executive Forces (DEFs), and the Police Training School; The four towing trucks will be deployed for Traffic Police and District Executive Forces.

Under the State Action Plan for 2025-2026, Mizoram received Central Share Rs. 39.37 crore, State Share Rs. 4.50 crore, with a total of Rs. 43.87 crore.

The funds have been utilised for the procurement of - Security Equipment; Smart Policing Equipment; Forensic Equipment; and Mobility Assets (Vehicles).

It is noteworthy that procurement of vehicles under the Police Modernisation Scheme had not been permitted since 2017. Furthermore, Mizoram had not received Central funding under the Police Modernisation Programme/ASUMP Scheme since the financial year 2021-2022.

The induction of these new vehicles marks a major milestone in the modernisation of Mizoram Police and will significantly enhance operational mobility, emergency response capability, law enforcement effectiveness, and public service delivery throughout the State. (ANI)

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