Aizawl, Mar 4 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Zoramthanga announced this on his official twitter handle.

"Took my first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 04.03.2021 at 10:25 AM," he tweeted.

At least 12 other legislators also took the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

According to the state health department, a total of 28,350 people have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine till Wednesday.

Mizoram reported no new COVID-19 case on Thursday.

The COVID-19 tally of the state remained at 4,427.

The state now has 17 active COVID-19 cases while 4,400 people have recovered from the disease, officials said.

The coronavirus death toll in the state is 10.

