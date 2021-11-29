Aizawl, Nov 29 (PTI) The Congress's Mizoram unit on Monday reaffirmed its support for the appointment of Lalsawta as the party's state president, replacing former chief minister Lal Thanhawla.

At a meeting of elected office bearers, chaired by sitting president Lal Thanhawla, the party reaffirmed the decision taken in October, unanimously agreeing to appoint Lalsawta as the new state president of the Congress, said Lalthanglawra Ngurte, the secretary of the party.

Lalsawta will replace five-time chief minister Lal Thanhawla, who heads the state Congress since 1973.

Lalsawta, the former finance minister of Mizoram, is at present the state Congress's vice president.

The meeting also unanimously approved former health minister Lal Thanzara, brother of Lal Thanhawla, to take the place of Lalsawta as the party's vice president, Ngurte said.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Zodintluanga will be re-appointed as the party's treasurer, he said.

The appointments would be officially announced by Lal Thanhawla at a function on December 17, Ngurte said.

Three-time MLA Lalsawta took over as the party's vice president on March 8, replacing H Liansailova, who resigned in November last year, citing personal engagement with church ministry.

Lalsawta, 75, had successfully contested the state assembly polls in 1993, 2008 and 2013.

