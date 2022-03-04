Champhai (Mizoram) [India], March 4 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Friday informed that they have recovered foreign origin cigarettes worth over Rs 6 lakh from the Ruantlang area of Mizoram's Champhai.

As per a press release of the Assam Rifles, the approximate cost of the recovered foreign origin cigarettes is worth Rs 60,5800.

"As the Custom Department, Champhai seized the contraband items on Wednesday (March 2) for further legal proceedings," they said. Assam Rifles further added that the ongoing smuggling of foreign origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border. (ANI)

