Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], March 4 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday presented a Rs 15, 198.76 crore state budget for 2025-26 in the state assembly.

The budget aims to capitalize on the opportunities arising from India's rapid ascent and grow alongside the nation toward Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and Viksit Mizoram (Developed Mizoram) goals.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 4th Roza of Ramzan on March 05 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

"The government has initiated its flagship scheme, 'Mizoram Bana Kaih (Hand holding),' designed to foster sustainable development. For the fiscal year 2025-26, a total of Rs 350 crore has been earmarked, reflecting a 75 per cent increase from the current year's allocation of Rs 200 crore. The government has allocated funds collected as Road Maintenance Cess to Mizoram State Road Fund Board, increasing its usual allocation of Rs 40 crore to Rs 55 crore for 2025-26 (BE). Further, the funds collected as Social Infrastructure and Service Cess amounting to Rs 15 crore will be designated for utilization in the education, health and social welfare sectors. Rs 30 crore is allocated under PWD for improvement and maintenance of roads, and Rs 70 crore is set aside for project-based improvement of roads and bridges. Under the Economic Services Sector, Rs 500 crore is set aside in 2025-26 (BE) for Power Purchase, representing an increase of Rs 100 crore compared to the current year's allocation. Additionally, Rs 199.77 crore is allocated for Power Subsidy, reflecting a reduction of Rs 11.46 crore against the current year's funding," CM Lalduhoma said in his budget speech.

The Mizoram Chief Minister said that the GSDP for the ensuing year 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 36088.82 crore, which is an increase of Rs 2085.55 crore.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Goose Tuesday Lottery Result of March 4 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

"The state's own Revenue for 2025-26 is set realistically to avoid overstatement and is maintained at 20.20 per cent of the total revenue receipt and 17.21 per cent of the consolidated receipt of the State. The estimated state's own revenue for 2025-26 (BE) is Rs 2616.33 crore, reflecting an increase of 7.45 per cent over the current year's estimates. Major contributions to the state's own Revenue are expected to come from GST (43.95%), taxes on sale, trade, etc (5.88%), Power (32.29%), water supply (3.09%), etc. In the forthcoming fiscal year, the Government's initiatives aimed at enhancing revenue receipts are anticipated to result in a revenue surplus of Rs 562.91 crore, which is 1.56% of GSDP. The fiscal deficit for the ensuing year 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 1651.68 crore, which is 4.57% of GSDP," Lalduhoma said.

He also said that the estimated total revenue receipt for the fiscal year 2025-26 is Rs 12947.61 crore.

"The Total Disbursement under Revenue Expenditure for the year 2025-26 is estimated to stand at Rs 12540.20 crore, which is 4.88% higher than the current year's Budget Estimate of Rs 11957.04 crore and accounts for 82.51% of the total estimated expenditure for 2025-26. Salaries and wages constitute 30.54% of the total expenditure for 2025-26 (BE)," Lalduhoma said.

The Mizoram Chief Minister further said that the total fund earmarked for capital expenditure for the upcoming financial year is Rs 2658.56 crore, reflecting an 8.29 per cent rise compared to the allocated amount of Rs 2,455.08 crore in 2024-25 (BE). Capital Expenditure constitutes 17.49 per cent of the gross total estimated expenditure.

"The total amount of Revenue Expenditure and Capital Expenditure estimated for the fiscal year 2025-26(BE) is Rs 15198.76 crore. A total of Rs 6510.39 crore will be allocated to the General Services sector, comprising Rs 5031.80 crore for the revenue section and Rs 1478.59 crore for the capital section. This amount represents 42.84% of the total estimated expenditure. Compared to the 2024-25 (BE) figure of Rs 5663.74 crore, the 2025-26 (BE) figure reflects an estimated increase of 14.95 per cent," Lalduhoma said.

He also said that "A total of Rs 4747.24 crore, which constitutes 31.23 per cent of the total estimated expenditure for 2025-26, will be allocated to the Social Services sector. Of this amount, Rs 4475.21 crore will be designated for the Revenue portion, while Rs 272.03 crore will go to the Capital portion. The allocation under Social Services Sector for the ensuing year reflects a 4.43% decrease from the current year's allocation of Rs 4967.09 crore."

"A supplementary demand of Rs 3512.33 crore is necessary under the revised estimates for 2024-25. I, therefore, seek the approval of the House for the Supplementary Demands for Grant," the Mizoram Chief Minister said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)