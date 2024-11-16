Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 16 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions in Manipur, the Mizoram government has expressed "deep condolences" over the recent violent events in the state that resulted in the loss of precious lives.

The state government extended its deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and those injured in the recent unrest.

Expressing concern over the situation, the government condemned the "unfortunate upheaval" which has sadly been going on for the last one and a half years and has brought untold sufferings and hardships to the people.

"Due to the turmoil, a large number of people from Manipur have sought refuge and shelter in Mizoram," it stated.

The Mizoram government and the people have continued to provide relief measures to those affected and the government expresses its gratitude to all those who have contributed in this "collective act of generosity."

The government of Mizoram also requests the Central government and the Manipur government to continue to take all possible measures to end the conflict.

The state government requested everyone to refrain from actions which can instigate communal incidents within Mizoram in connection with the recent Manipur conflict.

The government will continue to take steps to ensure the safety and security of people from outside the state, in particular those from the state of Manipur.

"The government will continue to take steps for the safety of Mizos living outside Mizoram, especially students and workers in Manipur," the statement further stated. (ANI)

