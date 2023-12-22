Thenzawl (Mizoram) [India], December 22 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday graced the function of the 69th batch recruit constable and the 4th batch head constable (operator) passing out parade held at Police Training School, Thenzawl.

Ministers of State F Rodingliana and B Lalchhanzova are guests of honour at the event.

On the occasion, the Mizoram Chief Minister informed the newly graduated constables about how the government of Mizoram is trying hard to stop all illegal movements of dry areca nuts, drugs and other smuggling items within the state and to safeguard the community from any other illicit trafficking.

He also informed the policemen that they were the main force to execute this task and that the safety of the people depended heavily on the efficiency of the police forces.

In this connection, he urged them to give their best effort, discipline and dedication.

He also advised them to take care of their health and shared his deep concern about the high incidence rate of death among the policemen while in service.

The 284 new recruits were enrolled in this basic training on 16.1.2023. Except for the 13 recruits who could not be completed due to various reasons, 271 recruits had successfully completed the training course and appeared for their passing out parade today.

The passing-out programme commenced with a welcome address by Anil Shukla, DGP of Mizoram. (ANI)

