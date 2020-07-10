Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Mizoram Government on Friday lifted the restrictions on the entry of vehicles carrying non-essential commodities into the state, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations.

All categories of vehicles will now be permitted in the state. The mPASS registration on the mCOVID-19 application and submission of a self-declaration at the point of entry shall remain mandatory.

"Mizoram Govt. has now lifted the restriction on entry of non-essential commodities into the State. Transport of all categories of vehicles now permitted. mPASS registration on the mCOVID-19 application and submission of a self-declaration at the point of entry remains mandatory," said the government in a tweet. (ANI)

