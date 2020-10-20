Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 20 (ANI): Amid border tensions between Mizoram and Assam, the Mizoram government on Monday expressed regret over the goods carrying vehicles from Assam being stopped from entering the state from October 16 and reassured stakeholders that drivers and vehicles coming from the neighbouring state are safe.

In a notification issued by the Home Department of Mizoram, the state government said the act of stopping vehicles at the border harms the interest of every stakeholder.

"Mizoram government regrets to note that goods carrying vehicles have stopped entering the State from Assam since October 16 for unknown reasons. This harms the interest of every stakeholder," it said

"The State government assures that the drivers from Assam and other parts of the country and their vehicles are safe inside the state," it added.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over phone on the latest situation on the Assam-Mizoram border.In a series of tweets, Sonowal said both leaders lent their support to solve the matter amicably."Informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the present Assam-Mizoram border situation over the phone this afternoon. I thank the Hon'ble PM for his support and assurance to solve the issue," he tweeted."Had a fruitful discussion regarding the situation at Assam-Mizoram border with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured all support to solve the matter amicably," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

