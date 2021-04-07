Aizawl, Apr 7 (PTI) Mizoram Health minister Dr Lalthangliana on Wednesday urged churches, NGOs and local volunteers to revive efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 as the state has registered a spike in coronavirus cases since March last week, an official statement said.

The health minister on Wednesday held interaction with representatives of churches, NGOs, Mizoram Village Council Association and Aizawl City Local Council Association in view of spike in COVID-19 cases.

He urged the leaders to make collective efforts and take immediate preventive measures to avoid the situation from going from bad to worst, the statement said.

The health minister said that the state has registered a spike in COVID-19 cases since late March following the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols.

He said that at least 32 COVID-19 cases were reported in the first week of April and most of the patients came from other states.

"With the rising COVID-19 cases, our present situation is hard to explain," he told the meeting.

The meeting discussed the need to review night curfew, church service, sports activities, screening of Myanmar nationals, who sneak into the state and stepping up vigil at various entry points along international and inter-state borders.

It was mentioned in the meeting that the government will soon issue a new Stand Operating Procedure (SOP) in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Mizoram on Wednesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 4,508.

