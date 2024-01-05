Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 5 (ANI): Chief Minister of Mizoram Lalduhoma on Friday said that Mizoram is keen to offer eco-friendly and sustainable tourism that respects the fragile ecology of the state and its meagre population but is not interested in mass tourism.'

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said this while addressing the felicitation and Interactive Session organized by MCCI held at the Conference Hall of the Chamber in Kolkata.

"Mizoram being one of the most literate states in India, Lalduhoma, Chief Minister of Mizoram, invited the private sector to invest in the education domain in Mizoram," as per a Merchant's Chamber of Commerce & Industry press release.

He mentioned that Mizoram needs better roads, railway lines and inland waterways for crucial development for the inclusive and sustainable growth of the state's economy.

"Lalduhoma, the Chief Minister of Mizoram, mentioned that Mizoram needs meaningful investment from both the Central Government and private players, both domestic and foreign," the release stated.

Mizoram is the second largest producer of bamboo in North Eastern India and the second largest producer of strawberries in India. It is a gold mine for researchers seeking out medicinal and aromatic plants. Lalduhoma said that the government is focusing on these sectors to bring faster growth.

"He mentioned that the government of Mizoram has taken a 100-day programme in which they have set out to achieve and implement certain goals, one of which is deciding that 2024 will be a year of financial consolidation for Mizoram, keeping in mind the precarious financial position of the state," as per the release.

Priti A Sureka, Vice President, MCCI, highlighted in her welcome address development opportunities in Mizoram. She mentioned that the state has the potential to greatly expand India's increased economic integration with Southeast Asian countries under the Act East Policy.

"She inquired about the opportunities for business partnerships in areas like urban planning, infrastructure, startups, skill development, and the handloom and handicraft sectors. While highlighting the untapped potential of Mizoram's tourism sector, she inquired about the business opportunities of private companies not only in the hospitality sector but the tourism sector as a whole in Mizoram," as per the release.

She pointed out that toy traders from all over India are looking to penetrate the core market of the North East. On behalf of MCCI, she proposed holding a toy exhibition in Mizoram in the coming days and sought the government's support in this regard.

"Amit Kumar Saraogi, Chairman, Council on Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, MCCI, proposed a vote of thanks," the release stated. (ANI)

