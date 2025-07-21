Aizawl, Jul 21 (PTI) Mizoram on Monday unveiled Mizo DiasporaHub, a comprehensive digital platform to connect and coordinate as well as foster ethnic ties among different Mizo communities living in different parts of the world.

The portal developed jointly Mizo Diaspora Cell and LushAITech was launched by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The launch comes at a time when more Mizo people from different states and countries, especially Myanmar, are migrating to India and abroad.

Launching the platform, Lalduhoma said his government aims to strengthen bonds among Mizos through the platform.

Citing that strong and sustained engagement with Mizo communities abroad is vital, he urged all Mizo welfare associations and groups around the world to register in the portal and make use of it.

He said the Mizo Diaspora Cell, formed last year from the Chief Minister's Office, will coordinate support and maintain connections with Mizos living abroad.

"The Mizoram government is ready to extend help to those in need, especially those in difficult situations in foreign countries," the CM added.

The portal allows Mizo welfare associations to communicate with each other and access helpful tools, which will aid in collective action and better coordination, he added.

State commissioner and secretary to the chief minister Vanlaldina, who is also the chairman of Mizo Diaspora Cell, said the cell was formed on 11 June last year with an initial mandate to track and respond to the challenges faced by Mizoram communities living in foreign countries.

According to officials, the newly launched Mizo DiasporaHub is now open for registration by Mizo welfare associations, and individual registration will begin soon.

