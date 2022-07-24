Aizawl, Jul 24 (PTI) Mizoram reported 120 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 27 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 2,31,678, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 708, he said.

Aizawl district reported the maximum number of new infections at 51, followed by Lunglei district (39) and Serchhip district (8).

Mizoram now has 868 active cases, while 2,30,102 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The single single-day positivity rate dipped to 22.35 per cent from 26 per cent the previous day, the official said.

The northeastern state has tested more than 19.48 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date.

