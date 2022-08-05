Aizawl, Aug 5 (PTI) Mizoram reported 209 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 46 less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 2,33,751, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 711 as a 27-year-old man succumbed to the infection on Thursday, he said.

Aizawl district logged the highest number of fresh cases at 50, followed by Lunglei at 46 and Kolasib at 27.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 26.79 from 28.11 per cent on the previous day as the new infections were detected from 780 sample tests, he said.

Mizoram now has 1,325 active cases, while 175 people recuperated from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,31,715, the official said.

The discharge rate stood at 99.12 per cent.

The state has so far tested 19.56 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Altogether 16,67,768 doses of vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till Thursday, according to the state health department.

