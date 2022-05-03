Aizawl, May 3 (PTI) Mizoram on Tuesday reported 63 fresh COVID-19 cases, 23 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 2,27,556, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 697 as no new fatality was reported, he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 10.96 per cent from 8.10 per cent the previous day, as the fresh cases were detected from 575 samples tested on Monday, he said.

Mizoram now has 475 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,26,384 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 255 on Monday, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.48 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The northeastern state had reported 40 COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Monday.

According to state Immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.48 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine till Monday.

