Aizawl, Feb 6 (PTI) The Mizoram Police seized 10.3 kg of crystal methamphetamine worth Rs 31.1 crore at Melbuk area in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Tuesday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police recovered the contraband stored in 10 packets, they said.

Two persons have been arrested for possessing the contraband, the officials said.

The origin and destination of the drug is under investigation.

