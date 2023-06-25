Mamit (Mizoram) [India], June 25 (ANI): The police held a person and seized a large number of contraband drugs worth Rs 17 crore in Mizoram's Mamit district, informed officials on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Md Idrish Miah, 36, and Khugon Das, 28.

According to Mizoram police, "Based on secret information, Mamit police on duty at highway junction on June 23 night intercepted a car driven by Md Idrish Miah of Tripura."

During the search, the police team recovered and seized 270 soap cases containing 3.47 kg of heroin, valued at over Rs 17 crore in the international market, concealed in a secret compartment under the vehicle.

"The two accused involved - Md Idrish Miah (36 years old) and Khugon Das (28 years old) of Tripura were arrested and Mamit police station," said Mizoram police.

A case has been registered under section 1(c), 25, 29 ND & PS Act.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited. (ANI)

