Aizawl, Aug 3 (PTI) Mizoram Police seized 562 gm of heroin worth Rs 2.8 crore from the possession of a woman in Serchhip district, an officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific input, the police raided the residence of the woman on Tuesday night during which the contraband concealed in 47 soap cases was seized, the officer said, adding that the heroin was hidden inside an almirah.

The heroin was worth Rs 2.8 crore in the international market, police said.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 and the case is under investigation, the officer added.

