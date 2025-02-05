Aizawl, Feb 5 (PTI) The Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday pardoned Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vanlalhlana for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the village council (VC) and local council (LC) elections scheduled for February 12, an official said on Wednesday.

This decision came after the SEC served show-cause notices to both Vanlalhlana and Labour, Employment, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, following a complaint filed by the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF).

In an order on Tuesday, the SEC noted that Vanlalhlana had apologised for his actions, claiming he was unaware that releasing a video from his office on social media would breach the MCC. The minister clarified that violating the poll code was never his intention.

After considering the matter, the SEC decided to pardon Vanlalhlana, citing that it was his first violation and that he had promised not to repeat it. The minister was instructed to delete the video and submit proof of the action within three days.

In a separate order, the SEC also said it did not find any violation of the MCC from Hmar as he was explaining development projects that have been already taken up by the government before party leaders.

