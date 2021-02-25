Aizawl, Feb 25 (PTI) Mizoram registered a 14.07 per cent growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) during the 2019-20 fiscal with an impressive performance by agriculture, mining and industry sectors.

According to the Economic Survey 2020-21 presented by Chief Minister Zoramthanga in the Assembly on Thursday, the primary sector, comprising agriculture and allied industries, contributed 26.08 per cent to the Gross State Value Added(GSVA). The industry sector, including mining and quarrying, manufacturing, construction, electricity, gas, water supply and other utility service accounted for 30.64 per cent of the GSVA.

The GSDP at current prices was estimated at Rs 26,502.56 crore in 2019-20, up by 18.91 per cent from Rs 22,287.41 crore in the previous year. The GSDP grew by 13.04 per cent in FY19, over the preceeding fiscal.

However, the service sector continued to have the highest contribution to the GSVA at 43.28 per cent.

The per capita income of the state for the fiscal 2019-20 was projected at Rs 2,01,741 as against the previous years estimate of Rs 1,76,620.

According to the Economic Survey, the state government has given high priority to the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the states flagship programme Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP), and Central programmes have substantially contributed to the progress of the state.

The SEDP is a flagship programme of the Mizo National Front (MNF) government which aims at bringing sustainable development by accelerating progress in key sectors through exploration and judicious use of resources and maintaining equality and equity among the citizens.

