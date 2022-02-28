Aizawl, Feb 28 (PTI) Mizoram registered a growth of over 12 per cent in its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) during the financial year 2020-2021, according to the state Economic Survey Report of 2021-2022.

The GSDP at constant prices is expected to attain an amount of Rs 20,369.33 crore in 2020-2021 against the estimate of Rs 18,033.61 crore for the year 2019-2020 showing a growth of about 12.95 per cent, said the Economic Survey Report presented by chief minister Zoramthanga in the assembly on Monday.

Also Read | EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 25 Management Trainee Posts at eximbankindia.in; Check Details Here.

The Gros State Value Added (GSVA) at constant (2011-12) prices has locked 12.15 per cent average annual growth rate during financial years 2011-2012 to 2021-2021, the economic survey report said.

The primary sector, comprising agriculture and allied activities, contributed 25.93 per cent to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA), while the industry sector, which comprised mining and quarrying, manufacturing, construction, electricity, gas, water supply and other utility service, contributed 26 per cent to the GSVA in 2020-2021, it said.

Also Read | Amul Milk Price Hike: GCMMF Raises Fresh Milk Price by Rs 2 Across India.

The main determinants of the industry section like electricity, gas, water supply and other utility service sector alone contributed 15.07 per cent to the GSVA.

The service or tertiary sector continues to have the highest contribution to the GSVA at 48 per cent. It may be mentioned that the primary sector had contributed 26 per cent, industry sector (30.64 %) and tertiary sector (43.28 %) to the GSVA in 2019-2020.

According to the new economic survey report, the per capita income of the state for the fiscal 2020-2021 is projected at Rs 2,09,389 as against the previous year's estimate of Rs 1,87,327.

The economic survey said that the state is still witnessing the fall-out of COVID-19 pandemic with the emergence of new variants of COVID-19.

However, the impact of the pandemic in overall economic performance has been less destructive than the preceding year because of the timely intervention of the Central and state governments and easing up of restrictions on inter-state as well as intra-state movement of people and goods, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)