Aizawl, August 17 (PTI) Twelve people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Monday, taking its tally to 789, an official said.

There are 418 active cases in the state at present, while 371 people have recovered, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Empty House Collapses on Sherley Rajan Road in Bandra, Damages Nearby Structures; One Rescued.

Six of the new cases were detected in Aizawl, three in Kolasib, two in Serchhip, and one in Lawngtlai district.

The state tested 504 samples for COVID-19 on Sunday, he said.

Also Read | Visva Bharati University Boundary Wall Row: Students Stage Protest Outside VC Bidyut Chakrabarty’s Residence.

Meanwhile, Aizawl wore a deserted look with vehicles remaining off the road and residents staying indoors as the government imposed a four-day total lockdown that began on Sunday night.

Filling stations, banks and some shops selling essential items were open, police said.

The lockdown was imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)