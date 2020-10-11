Aizawl, Oct 11 (PTI) At least 13 people, including two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the state's coronavirus caseload to 2,175, a health department official said on Sunday.

Of the 13 fresh cases, nine were reported from Aizawl district, two from Kolasib and one case each was reported from Serchhip and Lawngtlai districts, the official said.

The state now has 191 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,984 people have recovered from the disease.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 91.22 per cent, the official said.

Mizoram has not reported any COVID-19 fatality so far.

Altogether, 87,698 samples have been tested till date, according to the health department.

