Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 15 (ANI): Mizoram reported 171 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday.

The fresh infections pushed the case tally to 1,28,775 in the state, said the Department of Information and Public Relations. As many as 1,22,889 people have been recovered from the disease in Mizoram.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases stands at 5,424. With the two new fatalities, the COVID death toll in Mizoram reached 462.

India reported the lowest COVID-19 active caseload since March 2020 with the tally at 1,35,918, the Ministry of Health informed on Sunday.

"Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.39 per cent- lowest in 17 months (522 days)," the ministry said.

As many as 11,271 new COVID-19 cases and 285 Covid deaths were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The death toll from the virus has now reached 4,63,530, the ministry informed. (ANI)

