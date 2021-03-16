Aizawl, Mar 16 (PTI) Mizoram on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 4,439, an official said.

The two patients aged 60 and 56 belong to Aizawl district, he said.

The state currently has 12 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,417 people have recovered from the disease.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mizoram is 99.51 per cent and the infection rate is 1.83 per cent, he said.

The state has reported 10 COVID-19 fatalities so far.

A total of 2,43,076 samples have tested for COVID-19 till date, including 535 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said a total of 46,201 people, including 13,144 senior citizens and 1,257 people with comorbidities, have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till Monday.

She said that 10,112 healthcare workers and 402 frontline workers have already received the second dose of the vaccine.

