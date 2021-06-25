Aizawl, Jun 25 (PTI) At least 224 more people, including two security personnel and over 55 children, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the COVID-19 caseload to 18,859, a health official said on Friday.

The state also reported two more COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 88, he said.

The fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from various districts with Aizawl registering the highest cases at 130, followed by Kolasib (25) and Lawngtlai district (23), he said.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.56 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 3,413 samples, he said.

Twelve patients have travel history, while the rest 212 people were found to have locally contracted the virus, the official said, adding that 126 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Mizoram now has 4,455 active COVID-19 cases, while 14,316 people have recovered from the infection, including 220 people on Thursday.

So far the state has tested over 4.68 lakh samples for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 75.91 per cent, while the mortality rate is at 0.46 per cent.

According to state Immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, a total of 4,59,681 people have been inoculated so far, of which 53,960 people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

